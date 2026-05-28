Savills reports Asia-Pacific investments up 19.2% early 2026, offices lead

India draws industrial and data investment

India really stood out thanks to its booming infrastructure and high demand for industrial spaces, logistics hubs, and data centers.

Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India highlighted that India is a high-conviction market driven by strong demand for industrial and logistics assets, rapid data center expansion, and infrastructure-led growth.

The report also found that sectors tied to AI manufacturing and digital infrastructure are catching investor attention not just in India but also across Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia.