Savills reports Asia-Pacific investments up 19.2% early 2026, offices lead
Real estate in Asia-Pacific is having a moment: investments shot up 19.2% in early 2026, says Savills.
Even with global tensions and trade worries, investors are chasing stable assets, especially prime offices, which saw a big boost (25.7%) as rents climbed and vacancies dropped in hotspots like Tokyo and Singapore.
India draws industrial and data investment
India really stood out thanks to its booming infrastructure and high demand for industrial spaces, logistics hubs, and data centers.
Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India highlighted that India is a high-conviction market driven by strong demand for industrial and logistics assets, rapid data center expansion, and infrastructure-led growth.
The report also found that sectors tied to AI manufacturing and digital infrastructure are catching investor attention not just in India but also across Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia.
Tokyo office rents hit record highs
Cross-border investments are picking up steam too: Japan and Singapore accounted for a significant share of international capital flows.
Singapore's investment sales nearly doubled this year, while Tokyo's office rents hit record highs because space is so limited.
Savills expects steady interest in offices, logistics, and AI-driven sectors as prices settle throughout 2026.