SBI issues advisory ahead of nationwide bank strike
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a customer advisory ahead of the nationwide bank strike proposed by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30. The advisory comes after UFBU's one-day nationwide strike on September 11. The upcoming strike is part of a larger program by the union forum, which also includes a continuous strike from October 26.
Customer advisory
Complete important banking work before strike
SBI has urged its customers to complete any important banking work before the strike period.
This is especially true for services that require a visit to a bank branch or help from bank employees.
If you have any pending paperwork or other branch-related tasks, make sure to finish them before September 28.
Service assurance
Use ATMs, ADWMs for cash needs
SBI has said it is making efforts to provide essential banking services during the strike period. However, branch operations may be affected depending on employee participation.
For customers who need cash during this time, SBI has suggested using ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs).
Customer Service Points (CSPs) can also be utilized for available banking services.
Digital push
Use digital channels for routine transactions
SBI has also encouraged its customers to use its digital channels for routine transactions during the strike.
Internet banking, YONO, mobile banking, and UPI can be used for transactions that can be done digitally.
However, it's important to note that not all branch-related work can be done online.
Tasks involving physical paperwork or certain cheque-related services may face delays if branch operations are affected.
Access impact
Five consecutive days without normal weekday branch access
The proposed strike from September 28 to 30 comes right after the weekend of September 26 and 27.
This means customers could face five consecutive days, from September 26 to 30, without normal weekday branch access.
For SBI customers, this latest advisory means that important branch-related work should preferably be completed before September 26.