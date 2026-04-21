SBI aims for 25% of India's GDP balance-sheet by 2030
SBI has set its sights on a major milestone: it aims for its balance sheet to reach a quarter of India's GDP by 2030, up from about 20% now.
To get there, the bank plans to grow its market share in every single district, treating all 800 districts as unique growth zones and rolling out custom strategies for each.
SBI targets top-10 market-cap, 20cr YONO
SBI isn't just thinking bigger. It's also thinking smarter.
The bank is working on climbing into the world's top 10 banks by market capitalization (it was at No. 27 in November 2025).
Part of the plan? Fresh deposit initiatives, unlocking unclaimed funds, and bringing in young talent.
On the digital side, SBI wants to double users on its YONO app, aiming to serve over 20 crore users via YONO 2.0 in the next few years, while balancing growth across corporate and retail sectors.