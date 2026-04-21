SBI aims for 25% of India's GDP balance-sheet by 2030

SBI targets top-10 market-cap, 20cr YONO

SBI isn't just thinking bigger. It's also thinking smarter.

The bank is working on climbing into the world's top 10 banks by market capitalization (it was at No. 27 in November 2025).

Part of the plan? Fresh deposit initiatives, unlocking unclaimed funds, and bringing in young talent.

On the digital side, SBI wants to double users on its YONO app, aiming to serve over 20 crore users via YONO 2.0 in the next few years, while balancing growth across corporate and retail sectors.