SBI and BoB raise FCNR(B) rates to 6% on USD

SBI FCNR(B) offers 5.25% to 6%

SBI's fresh FCNR(B) Advantage Deposit Scheme offers 5.25%-5.75% returns for deposits up to $1 million, and up to 6% if you park over $1 million for five years.

BoB is matching that top rate for US dollar deposits, plus boosting other currencies: 4.75% for the British pound and the Australian dollar, 5.15% for the Canadian dollar, and 3.75% for the euro, way higher than 3.35%.

Other banks like HDFC and Yes Bank are joining in too, making it a hot moment if you're looking to invest from abroad.