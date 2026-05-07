SBI board to consider $2bn FY27 raise via foreign bonds
Business
SBI is gearing up for a board meeting on Tuesday to talk about raising up to $2 billion (around ₹18,850 crore) for FY27.
The money could come from selling bonds in US dollars or other major currencies, and a special committee will decide how it all happens.
SBI staff strike amid December profits
At the same time, the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation has announced a two-day strike on May 25-26 across all offices.
They're pushing for better working conditions and fair treatment for employees and customers.
All this is happening as SBI just posted strong profits in the December quarter, even though its stock dipped slightly this week.