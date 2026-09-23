SBI Card enables paperless 10 minutes secured cards via YONO
Business
SBI Card just made it way easier to get a secured credit card if you have a fixed deposit with SBI.
Now, you can apply directly through the SBI YONO platform in about 10 minutes, no paperwork needed.
The cards available under the Advantage SBI Card offering on YONO, like SBI Card ELITE and PRIME, let you establish or strengthen your credit profile using your FD as collateral.
SBI Card boosts tech for accessibility
This move is all about making credit more accessible and hassle-free, especially for those starting out or looking to improve their financial profile.
With more than 22 million cards already out there, SBI Card is doubling down on tech and customer experience by bringing this seamless process to its huge user base.