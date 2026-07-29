SBI Card, Google Pay launch Flex card: 18,000 stars yearly

Each Star is worth ₹1 and can be redeemed right in the Google Pay app.

The card comes with a joining and annual renewal fee of ₹499 plus taxes (renewal fee waived on annual spending of ₹1 lakh), plus welcome rewards worth ₹1,000 for new users.

It works on both RuPay (with UPI support) and Visa networks, offers tap-to-pay security, lets you track rewards or split bills into EMIs, all managed easily through the app.