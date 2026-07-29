SBI Card, Google Pay launch Flex card: 18,000 stars yearly
Business
SBI Card and Google Pay just launched the Google Pay Flex SBI Card, designed to make everyday spending, like groceries, bills, travel, and shopping, a lot smoother.
The big draw? You can rack up to 18,000 "Stars" per year on your purchases.
Fee ₹499 with ₹1L waiver
Each Star is worth ₹1 and can be redeemed right in the Google Pay app.
The card comes with a joining and annual renewal fee of ₹499 plus taxes (renewal fee waived on annual spending of ₹1 lakh), plus welcome rewards worth ₹1,000 for new users.
It works on both RuPay (with UPI support) and Visa networks, offers tap-to-pay security, lets you track rewards or split bills into EMIs, all managed easily through the app.