Own SBI credit card? These upcoming rules affect perks, payments
What's the story
SBI Card has announced major changes in its credit card rules, effective from July 15, 2025. The revisions will affect the payment calculation method and the benefits offered on certain cards. The changes will apply to SBI Elite, Prime, and other co-branded cards. Here's all you need to know about these changes and their impact on your finances.
Payment adjustments
Revised MAD calculation
The first major change is in the calculation of the Minimum Amount Due (MAD). From July 15, MAD will be calculated more stringently, including 100% of EMIs, GST, fees/charges, financial charges and any over limits. It will also include 2% of the remaining outstanding balance. This means cardholders will have to pay a higher amount every month to avoid accumulating dues.
Payment hierarchy
Order of payment settlement changes
Along with the revised MAD calculation, SBI Card is also changing the order of payment settlement. From July 15, payments will first be adjusted toward GST, followed by EMIs, charges, finance charges, balance transfers and retail spends. Cash advances will be settled last. This change could lead to higher interest charges if previous dues are not cleared on time.
Policy changes
Complimentary air accident insurance cover discontinued
The third major change is the discontinuation of complimentary air accident insurance cover on several co-branded cards. The ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore coverage will be withdrawn from August 11, 2025. This change applies to cards issued in partnership with UCO Bank, KVB, PSB and others. Cardholders are advised to check their card's current benefits and consider upgrading if it no longer meets their needs.