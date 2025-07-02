Own SBI credit card? These upcoming rules affect perks, payments

SBI Card has announced major changes in its credit card rules, effective from July 15, 2025. The revisions will affect the payment calculation method and the benefits offered on certain cards. The changes will apply to SBI Elite, Prime, and other co-branded cards. Here's all you need to know about these changes and their impact on your finances.

Payment adjustments Revised MAD calculation The first major change is in the calculation of the Minimum Amount Due (MAD). From July 15, MAD will be calculated more stringently, including 100% of EMIs, GST, fees/charges, financial charges and any over limits. It will also include 2% of the remaining outstanding balance. This means cardholders will have to pay a higher amount every month to avoid accumulating dues.

Payment hierarchy Order of payment settlement changes Along with the revised MAD calculation, SBI Card is also changing the order of payment settlement. From July 15, payments will first be adjusted toward GST, followed by EMIs, charges, finance charges, balance transfers and retail spends. Cash advances will be settled last. This change could lead to higher interest charges if previous dues are not cleared on time.