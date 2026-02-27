SBI Card users: Major changes coming to reward points

Other updates you should know about

For cashback offers launched on or after January 15, 2026, reward points forfeiture will be processed within 90 days of the cashback posting date.

Instant discount points will vanish if not used within 120 days from the end of the offer month.

Lounge access is also getting a refresh from January 10, 2026—lounges will be split into Set A and Set B based on your card type to make things smoother.

Want to redeem your points? Just head to More > Rewards > Redeem in the app.

