SBI Card users: Major changes coming to reward points
Big update for SBI Card users—starting April 1, 2026, there's a cap on how many reward points you can redeem for statement credit: max 60,000 points per month, and only in chunks of 4,000.
If you have an Air India SBI Signature, PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE or PhonePe SBI Card SELECT BLACK, the 60,000 points monthly cap does not apply; the requirement to redeem only in multiples of 4,000 applies as stated;
the source lists exemptions only for the 60,000-point monthly cap (Air India SBI Signature, PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE and PhonePe SBI Card SELECT BLACK).
Other updates you should know about
For cashback offers launched on or after January 15, 2026, reward points forfeiture will be processed within 90 days of the cashback posting date.
Instant discount points will vanish if not used within 120 days from the end of the offer month.
Lounge access is also getting a refresh from January 10, 2026—lounges will be split into Set A and Set B based on your card type to make things smoother.
Want to redeem your points? Just head to More > Rewards > Redeem in the app.
