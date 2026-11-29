SBI Card will levy 1% surcharge on fuel and transport
Heads up if you use your SBI Card a lot for fuel or transportation: starting December 1, 2026, there's a new 1% surcharge.
If your total fuel spend in one billing cycle goes over ₹50,000, you'll pay a 1% fee on the entire eligible fuel expenditure.
Plus, any single transportation transaction over ₹30,000 will also get hit with a 1% fee.
SBI Card users should check MCCs
SBI Card is encouraging SBI Card users to keep an eye on their spending and check which purchases count as "fuel" or "transport" (that's where Merchant Category Codes come in).
If you're someone who racks up big bills in these areas each month, it might be time to review your habits so you don't get surprised by extra charges.