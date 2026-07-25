SBI Cards Q1 results: Net profit rises 19.5% to ₹664cr

SBI Cards's total revenue from operations also witnessed a 3.4% year-on-year growth, reaching ₹5,041 crore in Q1 FY27 as against ₹5,035 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the company's net interest income (NII) remained largely stable with a marginal decline of 0.3% to ₹1,676 crore from ₹1,681 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.