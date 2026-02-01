SBI Chairman backs equal tax treatment for bank deposits, equities

Setty notes rising trend of shifting savings from banks to stocks

Setty pointed out that, worldwide, neither deposits nor equities get special tax breaks.

He also noted that more Indians are shifting their savings from banks to stocks—the ratio of mutual fund AUM to bank deposits rose from 12.6% in 2015 to over 33.5% in 2025—mainly because equities offer better returns.

Meanwhile, another banking official suggested extending GIFT City's 10-year tax holiday to keep boosting financial activity there.