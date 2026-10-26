SBI Chairman CS Setty expects 0.5% December rate hike

Setty shared that more people are shifting their savings into investments, which might ease the rush for deposits as the liquidity RBI has been providing.

To keep up with massive UPI traffic and boost security, SBI is ramping up its tech game: think smarter risk management, AI-powered check processing, and better digital services through YONO.

The bank also has a bold goal: connect 300 million customers (including third-party UPI users) by 2030 using these new tools.