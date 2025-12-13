SBI cuts fixed deposit interest rates from December 15

The State Bank of India (SBI) , the country's largest public sector lender, has announced a revision in its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. The bank's website confirmed that the revised rates will come into effect from December 15, 2025. The changes affect both general citizens and senior citizens, specifically for certain tenures such as 2-3 years and the 'Amrit Vrishti' scheme.

Rate adjustment SBI reduces FD interest rates for 2-3 year tenure SBI has cut the FD interest rate for the 2-3 year tenure by five basis points (bps). The new rate is now 6.4% for general citizens, down from the previous 6.45%. For senior citizens, the revised rate is now 6.9%, down from an earlier high of 6.95%.

Rate breakdown SBI's revised FD interest rates for various tenures The revised FD interest rates by SBI are as follows: For tenures of 7-45 days and 46-179 days, the rate remains unchanged at 3.05% and 4.9%, respectively. The bank has also kept the rates unchanged for senior citizens in these categories at 3.55% (7-45 days) and 5.4% (46-179 days). For a tenure of 180-210 days, the rate stays at 5.65%. Shorter and longer tenures have largely retained earlier rates, but overall the trend is lower returns compared with mid-2025 offerings.