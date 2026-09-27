SBI develops NRI banking at GIFT City International Banking Unit

What's cool? SBI's GIFT City branch is offering US dollar term deposit rates up to 4.95%, better than what you'd get at regular branches in India.

For bigger deposits ($1 million and above), the rate goes even higher.

SBI chairman CS Setty says this makes GIFT City a smart alternative, thanks to both attractive rates and tax benefits built into the city's ecosystem.

There was also a special window with even higher rates until August 31, 2026, under RBI guidelines.