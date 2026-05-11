SBI expects India growth 7.2% Jan-March FY26, below government's 7.3% Business May 11, 2026

SBI Research expects India's economy to grow by 7.2% in the January-March quarter of FY26, a bit below the government's earlier 7.3% estimate.

Official numbers will be released on May 29, 2026, but early signs show the economy is still going strong, just a little softer than last quarter, even with global challenges in play.