SBI expects India growth 7.2% Jan-March FY26, below government's 7.3%
Business
SBI Research expects India's economy to grow by 7.2% in the January-March quarter of FY26, a bit below the government's earlier 7.3% estimate.
Official numbers will be released on May 29, 2026, but early signs show the economy is still going strong, just a little softer than last quarter, even with global challenges in play.
India rural spending leads, credit 16.1%
Rural spending is leading the charge, thanks to solid farm and nonfarm activity.
Urban demand has picked up too, helped by government spending since last festive season.
Credit growth accelerated to 16.1% in FY26 (from 11% in FY25), with most of it happening in the second half.
SBI suggests resurgent Indian diaspora bond
To keep things moving forward despite global uncertainty, SBI suggests new reforms and even a special "Resurgent Indian Diaspora Bond."