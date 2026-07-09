SBI Funds IPO opens July 14-16 priced ₹545-574, ₹750cr reserved
Business
SBI Funds Management (a team-up between SBI and Amundi) is opening its IPO for subscriptions from July 14-16, with shares priced at ₹545-574 each.
If you're an SBI shareholder as of July 8, there's a special pool (nearly ₹750 crore worth of shares) set aside just for you.
Allotment July 17 listing July 21
Share allotment happens on July 17 and listing is set for July 21. This is the biggest IPO of 2026 so far, with SBI selling a 6.3% stake and Amundi offloading 3.7%.
To grab shares in the reserved category, you need to be an SBI shareholder by July 8 (maximum bid: ₹2 lakh).
Employees get their own chunk with a discount, but regular shareholders don't get one this time around.
Allocation splits are: 35% retail investors, 15% HNIs, and one-half for institutional buyers.