SBI Funds IPO opens July 14-16 priced ₹545-574, ₹750cr reserved

Allotment July 17 listing July 21

Share allotment happens on July 17 and listing is set for July 21. This is the biggest IPO of 2026 so far, with SBI selling a 6.3% stake and Amundi offloading 3.7%.

To grab shares in the reserved category, you need to be an SBI shareholder by July 8 (maximum bid: ₹2 lakh).

Employees get their own chunk with a discount, but regular shareholders don't get one this time around.

Allocation splits are: 35% retail investors, 15% HNIs, and one-half for institutional buyers.