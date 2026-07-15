SBI Funds Management IPO fully subscribed within 2 days
SBI Funds Management's ₹1.03-billion IPO was snapped up quickly. It was fully subscribed within just two days of opening.
The IPO closes on July 16, but demand is already high, with bids topping 126.74 million shares for the 124.56 million available.
High retail, non-institutional and SBI interest
Retail investors jumped in enthusiastically, covering 87% of their reserved shares, while non-institutional investors oversubscribed their portion by more than double.
Even SBI shareholders showed strong support, subscribing to over one and a half times their allotment.
IPO priced 38.12x, AUM 12.5L cr
The IPO is priced at 38.12 times fiscal year 2026 earnings per share, lower than the industry average, which might explain some of the buzz.
SBI Funds Management (a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi) manages assets worth ₹12.5 lakh crore as of March 2026.
Shares are set to list on July 21.