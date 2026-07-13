SBI Funds Management's ₹11,693cr IPO opens tomorrow

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹545-574 per equity share.

The public issue is a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of 20.37 crore equity shares, meaning the company won't get any money from the offering.

The entire amount will go to selling shareholders, State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.

SBI will sell up to 12.83 crore shares while Amundi will offload up to 7.54 crore shares, according to offer documents.