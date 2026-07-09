SBI Funds Management launches ₹11,692.91cr IPO July 14 to 16

SBI Funds full offer-for-sale 26-share lot

This IPO is a full offer-for-sale: no new shares are being created.

To get in, retail investors need to buy at least one lot (26 shares), which comes to about ₹14,924.

Shares are split up for retail buyers (35%), big institutions (50%), and high-net-worth folks (15%).

Employees get a special discount of ₹54 per share on their reserved quota, but there's no extra perk for SBI shareholders this time around.