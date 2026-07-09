SBI Funds Management launches ₹11,692.91cr IPO July 14 to 16
Business
SBI Funds Management, backed by State Bank of India, is rolling out a massive ₹11,692.91 crore IPO, the largest in India this year.
You can apply between July 14 and 16, with shares priced from ₹545 to ₹574 each.
SBI Funds full offer-for-sale 26-share lot
This IPO is a full offer-for-sale: no new shares are being created.
To get in, retail investors need to buy at least one lot (26 shares), which comes to about ₹14,924.
Shares are split up for retail buyers (35%), big institutions (50%), and high-net-worth folks (15%).
Employees get a special discount of ₹54 per share on their reserved quota, but there's no extra perk for SBI shareholders this time around.