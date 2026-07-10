SBI Funds Management nets ₹1,655cr from 30 pre IPO investors

SBI Funds IPO opens July 14-16

The IPO opens for bidding July 14-16, with shares priced between ₹545 and ₹574 each.

If you're thinking about investing: one-half of the shares are set aside for big institutions, while regular retail investors get 35%, and high-net-worth folks share the last 15%.

Shares are expected to hit stock exchanges on July 21.

For context, SBI Funds is a joint venture between State Bank of India (which owns most of it) and Amundi.