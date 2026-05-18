SBI Funds Management plans IPO by July 2026 for ₹13,000cr

SBI Funds Management valued at ₹1.55L/cr

The IPO is planned for early second quarter of fiscal 2027, pending regulatory approvals. SBI Funds filed its draft prospectus with SEBI in March 2026.

The company is a joint venture between State Bank of India (owns 61.9%) and Amundi (36.4%), managing over ₹12.5 lakh crore in assets.

Unlisted shares are valued at ₹760 to ₹770 each, putting SBI Funds' market cap at ₹1.55 lakh crore, right up there with ICICI Prudential and ahead of HDFC Asset Management.