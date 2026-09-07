SBI Funds Management projects India GDP over 7% in 2026-27
Business
India's economy is expected to grow by more than 7% in 2026-27, according to SBI Funds Management.
This boost comes mainly from strong investments and exports, with GDP already up 7.8% year-on-year in the first quarter.
Investments exports to rise about 12%
Investments and exports are set to jump by about 12%, outpacing consumption growth at 7.1%.
Sectors like power, steel, and capital goods are driving new spending.
Still, rising prices and expensive global commodities remain hurdles, and the Reserve Bank of India might even raise interest rates by up to 0.5% in FY27 to keep inflation in check.