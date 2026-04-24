SBI Funds Management seeks $13-$15 billion valuation in $1.5bn IPO Business Apr 24, 2026

SBI Funds Management is about to begin formal marketing for its IPO next week, aiming to raise up to $1.5 billion.

Most of the shares, 75%, are set aside for Indian investors, and there's talk of a pre-IPO share sale worth $350 million too.

With this move, SBI Funds is seeking a valuation between $13 and $15 billion, which would put it right up there with big players like ICICI Prudential AMC.