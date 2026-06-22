SBI Funds Management set for IPO after SEBI approval

SBI AMC IPO proceeds to shareholders

This IPO is an offer for sale, so the money goes to current shareholders, not the business itself.

If you're thinking about investing, check how SBI AMC stacks up against rivals like HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India AMC.

For context: Nippon Life India AMC saw a five-year CAGR of 27.2%, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC posted a strong year-to-date return of 46.6%.

SBI AMC has a big market share and benefits from rising SIP inflows in India—but experts say it's smart to look closely at pricing and growth prospects before jumping in.