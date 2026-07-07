SBI Funds Management to launch $1.2 billion IPO next week
Business
SBI Funds Management, India's top asset management company, is likely to launch a massive $1.2 billion IPO next week.
Backed by State Bank of India and Europe's Amundi, the firm manages ₹12.5 lakh crore in assets and is valued at about $12.3 billion, so it is kind of a big deal.
Institutions oversubscribe for IPO, 50% retail
Big global players like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore's GIC are lining up for shares, with institutional investors having submitted commitments nearly five times the amount reserved for them.
But here is the cool part: half the IPO is set aside just for retail investors, giving everyday folks a real shot to get in on one of 2026's biggest listings, right alongside upcoming giants like Reliance Jio and NSE later this year.