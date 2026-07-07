SBI Funds Management to launch $1.2 billion IPO next week

Institutions oversubscribe for IPO, 50% retail

Big global players like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore's GIC are lining up for shares, with institutional investors having submitted commitments nearly five times the amount reserved for them.

But here is the cool part: half the IPO is set aside just for retail investors, giving everyday folks a real shot to get in on one of 2026's biggest listings, right alongside upcoming giants like Reliance Jio and NSE later this year.