SBI Funds Management to launch its ₹13,000cr IPO by July
What's the story
SBI Funds Management, India's largest asset manager, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise around ₹13,000 crore. The company has started roadshows and discussions with potential investors for the same. The IPO is likely to be launched between late June and July this year. If successful, SBI Funds will join the likes of Manipal Health in the public offering space.
Share sale
Draft papers filed on March 19
On March 19, 2026, SBI Funds filed its draft papers for the listing with the Registrar of Companies. Its joint venture partners, State Bank of India (SBI) and French asset manager Amundi SA, plan to offer a total of 203.7 million shares for sale, amounting to a 10% stake in SBI Funds. SBI will offer up to 128.3 million shares, while Amundi SA's Indian affiliate will sell up to 75.3 million shares through its India affiliate.
Company profile
Company overview and financials
Founded in 1992, SBI Funds Management provides a range of financial services such as mutual funds, portfolio management services, offshore funds, alternative investment funds, and GIFT City offerings. As of December 31, 2025, the firm managed assets worth ₹12.5 trillion with a mutual fund market share of 15.4%. It reported a net profit of ₹2,531 crore in FY25 compared to ₹2,062 crore in the previous fiscal year.