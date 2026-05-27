On March 19, 2026, SBI Funds filed its draft papers for the listing

SBI Funds Management to launch its ₹13,000cr IPO by July

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:17 pm May 27, 202603:17 pm

What's the story

SBI Funds Management, India's largest asset manager, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise around ₹13,000 crore. The company has started roadshows and discussions with potential investors for the same. The IPO is likely to be launched between late June and July this year. If successful, SBI Funds will join the likes of Manipal Health in the public offering space.