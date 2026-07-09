SBI Funds Management to list July 21 after ₹11,692.91cr IPO Business Jul 09, 2026

SBI Funds Management is all set to go public on July 21 after raising a huge ₹11,692.91 crore through its IPO.

Both State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi are selling up to a combined 10% stake: SBI's letting go of up to 6.3%, Amundi is offloading up to 3.7%.

It's all happening via an offer for sale, so the money goes to these promoters, not the company.