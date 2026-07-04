SBI Funds to raise $1.2B via IPO at $12.1B valuation

Valuation adjustment

SBI Funds targets lower valuation

SBI Funds is looking to get a valuation of ₹1.15-1.20 trillion ($12.1 billion) for its upcoming IPO, according to Bloomberg. The targeted valuation is lower than the earlier planned range of $14 billion-$15 billion. The company has appointed nine banks, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, Axis Capital Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, and HSBC Holdings Plc to manage the offering as per its draft prospectus.