SBI Funds to launch ₹11,400cr IPO with ₹2,000cr pre-IPO placement

SBI, Amundi to sell 10% stake

This IPO is all about existing owners cashing out: no new shares are being created.

State Bank of India (SBI) will sell 12.8 crore shares and Amundi India Holding will offload about 7.5 crore shares, together making up 10% of SBI Funds' equity.

The company holds a solid 15.5% market share with assets worth ₹12.5 lakh crore and was recently valued at ₹1.68 lakh crore, just edging out ICICI Prudential AMC in valuation.