SBI Funds to launch ₹11,400cr IPO with ₹2,000cr pre-IPO placement
Business
SBI Funds Management, India's top mutual fund manager, is rolling out a massive ₹11,400 crore IPO from July 14-16, 2026.
SEBI has already given the green light.
To make things more interesting for big investors, they're planning a pre-IPO placement worth up to ₹2,000 crore.
SBI, Amundi to sell 10% stake
This IPO is all about existing owners cashing out: no new shares are being created.
State Bank of India (SBI) will sell 12.8 crore shares and Amundi India Holding will offload about 7.5 crore shares, together making up 10% of SBI Funds' equity.
The company holds a solid 15.5% market share with assets worth ₹12.5 lakh crore and was recently valued at ₹1.68 lakh crore, just edging out ICICI Prudential AMC in valuation.