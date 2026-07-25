SBI hires 1,930 Circle Based Officers to bolster customer service
Business
SBI just hired 1,930 Circle Based Officers (CBOs) to make banking smoother for its massive customer base, more than 530 million people across cities, towns, and villages.
This move is part of their "Digital First, Customer First" push.
SBI chairman Setty welcomes new CBOs
These new CBOs will help deliver more personalized service and boost customer engagement.
SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty welcomed them, saying they'll carry forward the bank's legacy of trust and accessibility.
The bank sees this as a key step in building a more agile, digital-savvy team that can keep pace with changing needs.