SBI hires nearly 9,000 as employee costs reach 65,724 cr
SBI is on a hiring spree: nearly 9,000 new employees joined in fiscal year 2026, pushing its team to a five-year high of 245,131 people.
Women now make up almost 29% of the workforce, showing SBI's ongoing push for more gender diversity.
Employee costs are up too, hitting ₹65,724 crore and making up over half of the bank's operating expenses.
SBI posts record 80,032 cr profit
SBI pulled in its highest-ever annual profit at ₹80,032 crore this year (a solid 13% jump) thanks to growth in both net interest income and non-interest income.
The bank's total business crossed ₹109 lakh crore.
SBI Chairman C S Setty says, "We are empowering our people with continuous training and an inclusive culture to build a motivated, future-ready workforce in this dynamic environment," to keep the momentum going.