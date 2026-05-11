SBI hires nearly 9,000 as employee costs reach 65,724 cr

SBI posts record 80,032 cr profit

SBI pulled in its highest-ever annual profit at ₹80,032 crore this year (a solid 13% jump) thanks to growth in both net interest income and non-interest income.

The bank's total business crossed ₹109 lakh crore.

SBI Chairman C S Setty says, "We are empowering our people with continuous training and an inclusive culture to build a motivated, future-ready workforce in this dynamic environment," to keep the momentum going.