SBI Life Insurance shares have fallen 2% in a month Business Sep 26, 2025

SBI Life Insurance shares have kept sliding, falling 2% over the past month.

As of the morning of September 26, 2025, the last traded price was ₹1,809.8 with a hefty market cap of ₹1.81 lakh crore.

Returns for the week were also in the red at -0.66%.

The price-to-earnings ratio is pretty high at 72.91, while earnings per share sit at ₹24.82.