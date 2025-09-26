Next Article
SBI Life Insurance shares have fallen 2% in a month
Business
SBI Life Insurance shares have kept sliding, falling 2% over the past month.
As of the morning of September 26, 2025, the last traded price was ₹1,809.8 with a hefty market cap of ₹1.81 lakh crore.
Returns for the week were also in the red at -0.66%.
The price-to-earnings ratio is pretty high at 72.91, while earnings per share sit at ₹24.82.
Stock's trading volume has increased lately
Trading activity has picked up lately—10 lakh shares changed hands recently, topping the usual weekly average of about 9 lakh shares.
Even so, day-to-day price swings have stayed mild; with a six-month beta of just 0.67, SBI Life's stock is less volatile than big indices like Sensex and Nifty50, based on standard financial interpretation, where it's listed under insurance (NSE: SBILIFE).