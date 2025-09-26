Why Asian Paints (₹2,404) is worth watching today Business Sep 26, 2025

Asian Paints's stock climbed 4.43% over the past month, with the last traded price at ₹2,404 on the morning of September 26, 2025.

With a market cap of ₹2.3 lakh crore and trading volumes nearly double the weekly average, investor interest is clearly strong.

Even with a slight weekly dip of -2.33%, the company's growth focus and solid earnings (EPS of 37.5; P/E ratio around 64) keep it on many watchlists.