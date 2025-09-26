Why Asian Paints (₹2,404) is worth watching today
Asian Paints's stock climbed 4.43% over the past month, with the last traded price at ₹2,404 on the morning of September 26, 2025.
With a market cap of ₹2.3 lakh crore and trading volumes nearly double the weekly average, investor interest is clearly strong.
Even with a slight weekly dip of -2.33%, the company's growth focus and solid earnings (EPS of 37.5; P/E ratio around 64) keep it on many watchlists.
Gained 0.67% yesterday
If you're looking for stability in a shaky market, Asian Paints stands out—it gained 0.67% yesterday and has a low six-month beta (0.72), meaning it's less volatile than most stocks out there.
Despite some short-term ups and downs, its steady earnings and reliable performance have kept investors interested.
Strong fundamentals
It all comes down to strong fundamentals: consistent profits, stable risk profile, and high trading volumes even when markets get bumpy.
For anyone curious about stocks that can weather volatility while still growing, Asian Paints keeps proving itself worth watching.