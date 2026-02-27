SBI Life's AI can now chat in your mother tongue
SBI Life Insurance just teamed up with Indian AI startup Sarvam to roll out smart, language-friendly AI tools for its huge network—think over 8 crore customers and 3.5 lakh distributors.
The goal? Make getting help with policies and claims a lot smoother, especially in Indian languages and even Hinglish.
You can now ask about your policy in your language
With this upgrade, you can ask about your policy or get guided through claim documentation via voice (in over 11 Indian languages!) or WhatsApp—even if there's background noise.
There's also an AI co-pilot to help agents explain products in your preferred language, making the whole experience more personal.
Making insurance less confusing and more accessible for everyone
Sarvam's co-founder Vivek Raghavan put it simply: "Our goal is that every SBI Life policyholder, regardless of the language they speak or their tech-literacy, should be able to get their questions answered instantly by a friendly, culturally-fluent AI voice."
It's all about making insurance less confusing and more accessible for everyone.