SBI Life's Q3 profit gets a boost from tax cuts
SBI Life Insurance just posted a 5% jump in profits for the October-December 2025 quarter, reaching ₹577 crore.
The company credits this growth to new tax breaks and more people buying insurance, reflecting a pickup in retail demand and higher premium collections during the quarter.
Premiums are up, thanks to SBI branches
Premium income shot up by 22%, hitting ₹30,245 crore.
One-time and renewal premiums both saw strong growth, and over half of new sales came through State Bank of India branches—showing how much their network matters.
Rising costs take a bite out of gains
Even with higher profits, expenses went up sharply—management costs jumped 45% due to bigger agent commissions and employee salaries.
Plus, while GST exemptions made policies cheaper for customers, they also meant losing some tax benefits behind the scenes.