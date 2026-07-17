SBI mobilizes $1.9 billion under RBI hedging scheme in June

State Bank of India (SBI) has pulled in $1.9 billion through the Reserve Bank of India's special scheme that encourages banks to bring in foreign currency deposits by covering hedging costs for three- to five-year terms.

The move, started in June 2026, is all about attracting more dollars and other currencies into India: SBI did this using bonds and FCNR(B) deposits swapped with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).