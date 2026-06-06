SBI Mutual Fund buys Adani Group stocks worth ₹5,747cr
What's the story
SBI Mutual Fund has acquired stakes in two major companies of the Adani Group, namely Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions. The fund made the purchase through open market transactions worth a whopping ₹5,747.55 crore. The block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that SBI Mutual Fund bought 1,64,39,984 shares of Adani Enterprises. This translates to a stake of nearly 1.3% in the company.
Transaction specifics
SBI acquired nearly 0.5% stake in Adani Energy Solutions
The fund also acquired 63,65,796 shares or a stake of 0.52% in Adani Energy Solutions. The transactions were executed at prices between ₹1,504.80 and ₹2,913.40 per share for a total value of ₹5,747.55 crore.
Seller details
GQG Partners sold shares
The seller in both transactions was US-based investment firm GQG Partners, through its affiliate GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund. The fund sold the same number of shares that SBI Mutual Fund bought. This sale comes just a month after SBI Mutual Fund had increased its stake in Adani Enterprises by 0.45% for about ₹1,435 crore through another block deal.
Market response
Shares of Adani companies surge on institutional buying
The latest acquisition by SBI Mutual Fund signals continued institutional interest in Adani Group stocks. These stocks have witnessed strong investor participation over the past year, thanks to improving business fundamentals and steady operational performance across key businesses. Following the news of SBI's acquisition, shares of Adani Enterprises rose 2.36% to close at ₹3,043 apiece on NSE while those of Adani Energy Solutions gained 3.87% to settle at ₹1,578.80 per share on the exchange.