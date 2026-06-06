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Home / News / Business News / SBI Mutual Fund buys Adani Group stocks worth ₹5,747cr
SBI Mutual Fund buys Adani Group stocks worth ₹5,747cr
The purchase was made through open market transactions

SBI Mutual Fund buys Adani Group stocks worth ₹5,747cr

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 06, 2026
04:46 pm
What's the story

SBI Mutual Fund has acquired stakes in two major companies of the Adani Group, namely Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions. The fund made the purchase through open market transactions worth a whopping ₹5,747.55 crore. The block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that SBI Mutual Fund bought 1,64,39,984 shares of Adani Enterprises. This translates to a stake of nearly 1.3% in the company.

Transaction specifics

SBI acquired nearly 0.5% stake in Adani Energy Solutions

The fund also acquired 63,65,796 shares or a stake of 0.52% in Adani Energy Solutions. The transactions were executed at prices between ₹1,504.80 and ₹2,913.40 per share for a total value of ₹5,747.55 crore.

Seller details

GQG Partners sold shares

The seller in both transactions was US-based investment firm GQG Partners, through its affiliate GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund. The fund sold the same number of shares that SBI Mutual Fund bought. This sale comes just a month after SBI Mutual Fund had increased its stake in Adani Enterprises by 0.45% for about ₹1,435 crore through another block deal.

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Market response

Shares of Adani companies surge on institutional buying

The latest acquisition by SBI Mutual Fund signals continued institutional interest in Adani Group stocks. These stocks have witnessed strong investor participation over the past year, thanks to improving business fundamentals and steady operational performance across key businesses. Following the news of SBI's acquisition, shares of Adani Enterprises rose 2.36% to close at ₹3,043 apiece on NSE while those of Adani Energy Solutions gained 3.87% to settle at ₹1,578.80 per share on the exchange.

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