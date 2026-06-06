SBI Mutual Fund buys Adani Group stocks worth ₹5,747cr

Market response

Shares of Adani companies surge on institutional buying

The latest acquisition by SBI Mutual Fund signals continued institutional interest in Adani Group stocks. These stocks have witnessed strong investor participation over the past year, thanks to improving business fundamentals and steady operational performance across key businesses. Following the news of SBI's acquisition, shares of Adani Enterprises rose 2.36% to close at ₹3,043 apiece on NSE while those of Adani Energy Solutions gained 3.87% to settle at ₹1,578.80 per share on the exchange.