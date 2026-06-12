SBI Mutual Fund buys 3.8% in Vintage Coffee and Beverages

Vintage Coffee shares rise 2.7%

Big sellers included L7 Hitech (which fully exited), Sneha Sadhwani (who trimmed her stake to about 3 lakh shares), Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF, and Infinite Derivatives LLP.

After the news broke, Vintage Coffee's stock jumped 2.7% to close at ₹160.4.

While its five-year growth was only 15%, the stock has shot up by 34% in the past year, definitely catching more eyes lately.