SBI Mutual Fund deploys AI across services ahead of IPO

SBI Mutual Fund InvestApp personalizes investing

Its new InvestApp uses AI to help you track your portfolio, make transactions, and get investment tips tailored just for you.

R S Srinivas Jain from SBI Mutual Fund calls this a "people technology" approach, using tech to actually help real people.

It is also using AI to spot insider trading faster and analyze market trends by reading between the lines of company updates.

Most of these tools are built in-house on SBI's own systems, with strong security in place.