SBI Mutual Fund deploys AI across services ahead of IPO
SBI Mutual Fund, one of India's biggest asset managers, is rolling out artificial intelligence across its services as it gears up for its IPO on July 14.
From smarter investor support, research, and risk checks, the fund house is using AI to make things faster and more secure, all while keeping your data safe.
SBI Mutual Fund InvestApp personalizes investing
Its new InvestApp uses AI to help you track your portfolio, make transactions, and get investment tips tailored just for you.
R S Srinivas Jain from SBI Mutual Fund calls this a "people technology" approach, using tech to actually help real people.
It is also using AI to spot insider trading faster and analyze market trends by reading between the lines of company updates.
Most of these tools are built in-house on SBI's own systems, with strong security in place.