SBI Mutual Fund raises Bandhan Bank stake to 5.04%

Bandhan PAT up 68% to ₹530cr

Bandhan Bank has been on a roll lately: its profit after tax jumped 68% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 to ₹530 crore, and net interest income edged up to ₹2,800 crore.

The bank's bad loans (NPAs) dropped to 3.3% from last year's 4.7%.

Thanks to these improvements, Bandhan Bank's stock is up a solid 35% so far in 2026.