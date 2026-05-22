SBI Mutual Fund raises Bandhan Bank stake to 5.04%
Business
SBI Mutual Fund just bumped its stake in Bandhan Bank above the 5% mark, picking up nearly 1.7 million shares on May 20.
This brings its total holding to about 5.04% of the bank's paid-up capital, up from roughly 4.94%.
The move was officially disclosed under SEBI rules.
Bandhan PAT up 68% to ₹530cr
Bandhan Bank has been on a roll lately: its profit after tax jumped 68% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 to ₹530 crore, and net interest income edged up to ₹2,800 crore.
The bank's bad loans (NPAs) dropped to 3.3% from last year's 4.7%.
Thanks to these improvements, Bandhan Bank's stock is up a solid 35% so far in 2026.