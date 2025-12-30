Next Article
SBI Mutual Fund trims stake in Nazara Technologies, stock jumps
Business
SBI Mutual Fund just sold just over 1% of its holding in gaming company Nazara Technologies—about 45 lakh shares at ₹240.18 each, totaling roughly ₹108 crore.
The move sent Nazara's stock price up by almost 6%, closing at ₹252 on Monday.
What this means for Nazara and its investors
After the sale, SBI Mutual Fund's new stake in Nazara is not specified, but it was down from nearly 6%.
Other big names like Think India Opportunities Fund and Madhusudan Kela's Cohesion Mk Best Ideas sub-Trust also have stakes, but retail investors actually own a significant chunk at 8.73%.
If you're following the gaming sector or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that even small shifts by major funds can shake up the market—and grab everyone's attention.