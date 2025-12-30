SBI Mutual Fund trims stake in Nazara Technologies, stock jumps

What this means for Nazara and its investors

After the sale, SBI Mutual Fund's new stake in Nazara is not specified, but it was down from nearly 6%.

Other big names like Think India Opportunities Fund and Madhusudan Kela's Cohesion Mk Best Ideas sub-Trust also have stakes, but retail investors actually own a significant chunk at 8.73%.

If you're following the gaming sector or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that even small shifts by major funds can shake up the market—and grab everyone's attention.