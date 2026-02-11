SBI overtakes TCS to become India's 4th-largest company by m-cap
According to market data, SBI has moved up to become India's fourth-biggest company by market value, edging past TCS.
According to market data, SBI's market cap stands at about ₹10.78 trillion, while TCS's is about ₹10.68 trillion.
According to market data, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel hold the top three spots.
SBI's stock has jumped 16% in last month
According to market data, SBI's stock has jumped 16% in the last month—way ahead of the Sensex and its rivals.
According to market data, Year-to-date, SBI is up 21%, while TCS has slipped 8%.
According to market data, with a lower P/E ratio (12.5x vs TCS's 22.3x), some investors see more value in banking stocks right now.
SBI's reported net profit up by about 24.5%
According to reported Q3 results, SBI posted a net profit of about ₹21,028 crore (a reported 24.5% increase from the prior year) and reported net interest income growth of about 9%.
Shares rose about 10% after these numbers were reported, according to market data.
Meanwhile, some analysts and media reports have highlighted AI-driven changes affecting TCS's business model.