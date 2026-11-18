SBI pauses UPI payments for maintenance on November 19
Heads up: SBI is hitting pause on its UPI payments for a quick maintenance break early morning on November 19, from 1:15am to 2am IST.
The bank says this scheduled maintenance work should make things run smoother, and if they finish early, services will be back sooner.
SBI suggests enabling UPI Lite
If you usually use UPI for late-night transactions, plan ahead so you're not caught off guard.
Good news though: UPI Lite (for small-value payments) will still work during the downtime.
SBI suggests enabling UPI Lite in advance so your payments go through without a hitch.