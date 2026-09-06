SBI plans about 12,000 hires and 250 branches in 2026-27
SBI is gearing up for a major expansion in 2026-2027, planning to hire about 12,000 people and open 250 new branches across India.
Chairman C S Setty says these new jobs will cover both clerical and officer positions, with the final count depending on retirements and business needs.
For context, SBI hired 25,633 people in FY26 (2025-26), and had over 2.45 lakh employees as of March 2026.
SBI plans 0.65% NSE stake sale
To reach more customers in growing neighborhoods and business hubs, SBI will focus its new branches there.
SBI and its subsidiary SBI Capital Markets Ltd together plan to dilute up to 1% of their stake in NSE, with SBI divesting 0.65% and SBI Capital Markets 0.35%, during NSE's massive upcoming IPO.
After selling part of its mutual fund arm earlier this year for ₹11,675 crore, Setty says there aren't any immediate plans to monetize other subsidiaries.