SBI plans about 12,000 hires and 250 branches in 2026-27

SBI is gearing up for a major expansion in 2026-2027, planning to hire about 12,000 people and open 250 new branches across India.

Chairman C S Setty says these new jobs will cover both clerical and officer positions, with the final count depending on retirements and business needs.

For context, SBI hired 25,633 people in FY26 (2025-26), and had over 2.45 lakh employees as of March 2026.