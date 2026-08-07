SBI Q1 results expected NII 11.5% to 45,800cr profit 30,000cr
Business
SBI, India's biggest bank, is set to share its June quarter results on Friday, August 7.
Experts predict its Net Interest Income will jump 11.5% year-over-year to ₹45,800 crore, while net profit should stay strong at around ₹30,000 crore, an 8.3% rise from last quarter even with lower treasury gains.
SBI loan growth 15% to 18%
Loan growth is expected between 15% and 18% year-over-year and margins look stable, or see a marginal drop.
Analysts are keeping an eye on deposit trends and funding costs, especially with FCNR deposit inflows and a better retail/MSME mix.
SBI's shares have climbed 10% this year and rose 2.9% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,085.6.