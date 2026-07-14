SBI has raised $200M via selling bonds
Jul 14, 2026 04:01 pm
What's the story
State Bank of India (SBI) has successfully raised another $200 million by tapping an existing bond issue due in July 2029. The original maturity of this bond was three years, with a coupon rate of 100 basis points above the secured overnight funding rate (SOFR). The new bonds will be issued through SBI's London branch on July 17 and listed in GIFT City.
Past actions
Earlier, SBI had raised $300M
Late last month, SBI had tapped the overseas debt markets after the central bank introduced measures to lower the cost of foreign-currency borrowings.
The move saw the bank raising $300 million through a three-year senior unsecured floating-rate bond issue, which was also privately placed through SBI's London branch.
This latest bond is linked to that particular issue.