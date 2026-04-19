SBI Research forecasts India's FY27 GDP 6.8%-7.1% despite oil shocks

FY26 growth 7.6% inflation 4.5%

India's growth momentum stays solid: projections for FY26 are at 7.6%, echoing its impressive bounce-back during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Inflation is expected at a manageable 4.5%, and fiscal deficit should stay around 4.5%-4.6%.

Plus, as investor focus shifts from Dubai due to regional tensions, India's GIFT City could attract more business, and if airport infrastructure improves, India might even become a major transit hub for air travel in the region.