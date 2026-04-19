SBI Research forecasts India's FY27 GDP 6.8%-7.1% despite oil shocks
India's economy is expected to keep growing strong, with SBI Research predicting GDP growth between 6.8% and 7.1% for FY27, even as the world deals with oil shocks and tensions in West Asia.
Unlike past global crises, the US is more energy independent this time around, which is helping keep things stable.
FY26 growth 7.6% inflation 4.5%
India's growth momentum stays solid: projections for FY26 are at 7.6%, echoing its impressive bounce-back during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Inflation is expected at a manageable 4.5%, and fiscal deficit should stay around 4.5%-4.6%.
Plus, as investor focus shifts from Dubai due to regional tensions, India's GIFT City could attract more business, and if airport infrastructure improves, India might even become a major transit hub for air travel in the region.