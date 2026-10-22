SBI Research maintains December 0.5% RBI rate hike forecast

At the last policy meeting, the RBI already bumped the repo rate to 5.5% as part of a careful tightening plan.

Prices for everyday stuff are still climbing, with 31 key items making up most of what's pushing inflation higher.

SBI Research expects inflation will peak just under 6.5% in November before easing a bit next year, while GDP growth is expected to be 7.1% for FY2026-27.

The next big update from the RBI comes in early December, so keep an eye out!