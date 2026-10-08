SBI Research predicts 6% RBI repo rate by December
Heads up: borrowing money might get pricier soon.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to bump up the repo rate to 6% by December, says SBI Research.
This follows a recent hike to 5.5%, all in an effort to keep inflation in check and stop money from leaving the country.
SBI Research suggests rupee support tweaks
The RBI is trying to balance rising prices with steady economic growth, so it's mostly choosing between raising rates or hitting pause.
To help the struggling rupee, SBI Research suggests tweaks like changing capital gains rules and adjusting liquidity tools, while keeping inflation under control.
Inflation could peak at 6.8% this November, but is expected to cool down next year, with the economy still on track for FY27 7.1% growth, unless global issues throw a wrench in things.